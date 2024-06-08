DUBAI - Dubai Municipality has announced that all the public beaches affiliated will be exclusively reserved for families during the Eid Al Adha holiday, in a move to enhance the city’s appeal and ensure a high quality of life for residents and visitors. This initiative reflects the Municipality’s commitment to incorporating entertainment and tourism amenities to boost the Emirate’s attractiveness.

The eight public beaches supervised by Dubai Municipality in the emirate, which are reserved for families, including Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, Cornish Al-Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Jebel Ali Beach.

Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the circular about the allocation is intended to manage the high influx of visitors to Dubai's beaches during Eid Al Adha. The aim is to provide family members with a unique opportunity to enjoy the Emirate’s top tourist destinations during the Eid holiday.

Juma said, "Dubai Municipality has deployed an integrated safety and rescue team of 140 highly qualified personnel, equipped with state-of-the-art logistics equipment to enhance beach rescue operations and ensure top security and safety standards for beachgoers. Additionally, a 65-member Field Supervisory Team has been established to oversee beach operations and follow up during the Eid holidays, aiming to provide advanced levels of comfort and well-being for families and improve their quality of life."

The Director of Public Beaches and Water Canals Department asserted that Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with its strategic partners, will closely monitor all operations on its beaches during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Dubai Municipality oversees the management of water channels and public beaches in the emirate, focusing on infrastructure development and offering advanced services and attractive integrated facilities. These efforts aim to provide a recreational experience for residents and tourists, enhancing their well-being and happiness.

Notably, the public beaches in the emirate have received the international Blue Flag Certification, signifying adherence to the highest standards in marine water quality, environmental education, management, public safety, and services.