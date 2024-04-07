On a night blessed with the promise of Laylat Al-Qadr during Ramadan, the Grand Mosque was filled with worshippers from across the globe, united in hope and spirituality.

The atmosphere within the mosque was one of profound tranquility and security, enveloping everyone present.

From the early hours of Friday, worshipers and those performing Umrah filled the mosque's floors, courtyards, and expansions, seeking to make the most of this sacred occasion.

The Saudi government played a pivotal role in ensuring that the experience was as comfortable and seamless as possible, providing all necessary resources and facilities.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque supervised the expansion of Tawaf capacity, made Qur’an copies available in various languages, and ensured the meticulous maintenance of cleaning, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Additionally, for greater convenience, 5,000 golf carts, accessible via the "Tanaqol" app, were deployed to facilitate movement within the mosque's expansive space.

Intensified disinfection measures were in place, with supervisors stationed at entrances to guide worshippers smoothly through the mosque.

This meticulous planning and organization ensured easy access to prayer areas, allowing everyone to focus on their spiritual journey without any distractions.

These efforts underscore the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to serving the visitors and Umrah performers at the Grand Mosque, ensuring they can perform their rituals in comfort and peace.

