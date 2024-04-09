The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, will begin on Wednesday (April 10) in the kingdom.

Tomorrow will be the last day of Ramadan and Wednesday the beginning of Shawwal, thus marking the first day of Eid Al Fitr, stated the official Saudi Press Agency on its X account, citing the Supreme Court.

According to a report from the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), Eid Al Fitr 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 10 in Bahrain.

The news comes as the moon is confirmed invisible tonight, and therefore the first day of Shawwal– marking the end of Ramadan, is on April 10.

Bahraini citizens are set to enjoy a three-day holiday, commencing on Wednesday, April 10.

Several nations, including UAE and Qatar are set to observe Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday, joining in the global celebration.

