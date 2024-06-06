Doha, Qatar: In anticipation of Eid Al Adha, the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced that it will launch the Eidiah ATM service on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Available in 10 locations, the Eidiah ATM service allows users to withdraw Qatari riyals in 5, 10, and 50-100 denominations.

Eidiah ATM locations:

• Place Vendome

• Mall of Qatar

• Al Wakrah Old Souq

• Doha Festival City

• Al Hazm Mall

• Al Mirqab Mall

• West Walk

• Al Khor Mall

• Al Meera-Muaither

• Al Meera-Thumama

QCB's Eidiah ATM service aims to preserve the Qatari culture and heritage by bringing back the traditional practice of Eidi, which is usually money or gift given to children.

