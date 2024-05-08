A MEETING to discuss mutual interests and opportunities for partnerships and future collaborations was held between the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Bahrain and representatives of the Taipei Trade Office at the university campus in Busaiteen.The visit was attended by RCSI president Sameer Otoom, School of Nursing and Midwifery head Kathryn Strachan, Taipei Trade Office representative Bob Chen and vice-consul Shadin Lu.

The two groups discussed fostering partnerships with top universities in Taiwan, such as the National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences.Since 2010, RCSI students have been invited to Taiwan to participate in training camps such a surgical observation programme at the Taipei City Hospital.“Our students benefit from exchange or elective programmes by enriching their knowledge and skills in a global environment,” said Prof Otoom.“We are grateful for the support extended by Mr Chen, and we look forward to bolstering collaboration with our existing and potential partners in Taiwan.”

