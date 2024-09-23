Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, in partnership with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, held a groundbreaking ceremony to launch the construction of the Amana Healthcare facility in Al Jasra, Bahrain.

This milestone signifies Amana Healthcare’s entry into Bahrain and its commitment to delivering world-class health solutions and specialized care for the health and wellbeing of people in the Kingdom.

Scheduled to commence operations in 2025, the new facility will be the first international premium provider of specialised long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation services in Bahrain – an innovative approach set to revolutionize healthcare in the region and beyond.

The 15,000-sqm, 100-bed facility will feature two large gyms, a hydrotherapy pool, two majlises and gardens. The facility aims to offer world-class, tech-enabled services across its three wings.

Members of Amana Healthcare – Bahrain’s Board of Directors, including Dr Mohamed AlSaati, Acting CEO of M42 Bahrain and CEO of Amana Healthcare Bahrain and Khalid Hussain Taqi, Managing Director - Local Impact Investments at Mumtalakat, attended the ceremony.

Commenting on the occasion Dr AlSaati said: “This highly specialized new facility will address a critical need in Bahrain, particularly long-term complex medical needs and post-acute rehabilitation.

“We are proud to be partnering with Mumtalakat to address crucial gaps in the healthcare landscape, support the vision of the country and create jobs for Bahrainis.

“The groundbreaking will mark the first step in this journey, with momentum maintained through a Recruitment Day on 12 October 2024 in Manama to engage and recruit the Kingdom’s most skilled local professionals.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Amana Healthcare take shape in Bahrain ready to positively impact people in the kingdom.”

Taqi said: “Mumtalakat is committed to investing in key sectors of Bahrain’s economy to benefit and enrich the lives of its people.

“The launch of Amana Healthcare will allow us to leverage M42’s expertise in delivering world-class care, ensuring that technology and innovation are at the forefront of one of the most vital sectors – healthcare.

“The groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of the project, which will ensure the efficient use of resources and further elevate the accessibility and quality of healthcare provided to all citizens and residents.

“Furthermore, this aligns with our mandate to create sustainable, long-term partnerships that deliver valuable services, while creating highly skilled job opportunities,” he added.

