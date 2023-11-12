Paris: The International Energy Agency (IEA) published a report that focuses on the importance of industrial innovation for the Sultanate of Oman and provides opportunities to enhance its competitiveness in exports and redefine its economic framework.

The report stated that the Sultanate of Oman must seize the opportunity and benefit from its strengths in the field of energy and minerals to become a leader in industrial innovation by exploiting exploratory opportunities in mining and technology manufacturing, including hydrogen as an upper sector, in addition to industrial projects in clean products as a lower sector.

The report indicated that these measures that will advance the new economy in the Sultanate of Oman must be integrated into a strong road map for industrial innovation by adopting international best practices with promising opportunities and its unique ambitions, and this map can push Oman to the forefront of global sustainable energy.

The report suggested that the road map include topics that focus on technological development in the hydrocarbons, new energies and hydrogen sectors so that the Sultanate of Oman can develop a diverse portfolio of both hydrocarbons and carbon emissions, while at the same time moving towards developing new energies, which requires technologies such as electrolysers, carbon capture and storage technologies, which represents an opportunity to strengthen the sector and make it competitive in terms of cost and sustainability.

The report explained that the map must adopt hydrogen as a new economic engine, as the Sultanate of Oman could be the sixth largest exporter of green hydrogen in the world by 2030, according to an analysis by the International Energy Agency, and this map could look at hydrogen as a linking factor that combines technology, energy, and the economy. In a common macroeconomic narrative.

The report said that the map must include the digitisation of renewable energy systems, as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and machine learning technologies will allow the Sultanate of Oman to enhance energy production, storage and distribution, and advanced energy storage solutions.

The Sultanate of Oman will soon begin generating renewable energy for the uses of electricity and green hydrogen, which requires this change in the energy-to-storage mix.

It added that among the topics that the roadmap should include are sustainable value chains, modernising and expanding infrastructure and industrial infrastructure to accommodate the next wave of energy innovations, improving logistics services, and building capabilities for high-tech manufacturing, including establishing pioneering centers of excellence, public and private research centers, and information centers to disseminate expertise and export it sustainably.

Dr. Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al Abri, the international adviser and representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the International Energy Agency, explained that there are new economic horizons for which the Sultanate of Oman must be prepared to benefit from the potential of new energies and hydrogen to expand its industrial and innovative horizons.

The international advisor and representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the International Energy Agency expected that industrial innovation in the Sultanate of Oman would enable it to rise to the top level, as local goods and solutions would contribute to stimulating clean energy innovations and lower level areas and green manufacturing would flourish.

He said that this path will lead to establishing a strong dimension in the overall economic picture of the Sultanate of Oman, the emergence of international alliances, and support local employment prospects, explaining that the road map seeks to link technology, energy, and the economy in the Sultanate of Oman, and its goals are sustainable industrial growth, integration between sectors, investments, global partnerships, and competitive jobs of high quality.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).