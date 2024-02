Dubai Industrial City (DIC) has seen 15% growth in food and beverage (F&B) customers in 2023, adding AED 800 million ($218 million) in investment.

The industrial park and logistics hub marked the start of GulfFood in Dubai Monday by saying it had onboarded 12 new F&B customers in 2023 with overall customer growth of 17% during 2023. More than 1,000 manufacturing companies are now operating there according to a statement.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

