The Water Sciences and Technology Association's 15th Gulf Water Conference to be held in Doha from 28-30 April 2024, will discuss the role of technology in the water sector through 74 research studies in this field.



WSTA said that the conference's preparations are underway, indicating that it will be held in co-operation with the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) under the slogan "Water in the GCC: Embracing Technological Progress." The last date for receiving complete research texts will be December 31.

