Oman-headquartered Federal Transformers and Switchgears Oman (FTS Oman), a division of the Smart Electrification and Automation Sector (SEA) of Zubair Corporation announced the delivery of the first batch of ‘Made in Oman’ Packaged Sub-Stations (PSS) to Qatar’s stated-owned utility KAHRAAMA as part of a two-year contract.

SEA was awarded a 16 million Omani rials ($41 million) contract in early 2023 for the manufacture, testing, and supply of PSS of various ratings, FTS Oman said in a press statement.

Sultan Al Ghaithi, Chief Executive Officer of SEA said: “Our team’s expertise and dedication have made this achievement possible.”

The statement said FTS is the only approved supplier for PSS to KAHRAMAA and has obtained accreditation from KEMA, Netherlands after multiple type tests.

