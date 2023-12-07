In terms of the infrastructure network development, approximately 24 km of rainwater drainage network lines and 0.8 km of sewage network have been completed, in addition to 5.5 km of treated water network.

Eng Ateeq added that the roundabout on Sheikh Jassim bin Ali Street was converted into an intersection with traffic lights, which had positively impacted traffic movement in the area.

The design of Al-Mashaab Street, which is considered one of the vital streets in the area, was also optimized to better serve traffic and residents in the area. A new service road was added, bus parking lots were modified, and the number of car parking spaces increased.

Notably, the second package of the Roads and Infrastructure Project in West Muaither relied on local materials and manufacturers for most of its work, with local components accounting for 70 percent of the total materials used. Aligned with its goal to support local manufacturers and the Taheel initiative, Ashghal also used local Qatari sources to supply items such as gabbro, lighting poles and lamps, directional signs, sewage pipes, rainwater drainage, asphalt, prefabricated manholes, concrete, and rebar.

