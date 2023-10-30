Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that its unit, L&T Construction, has secured key power transmission and distribution projects in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, India, and Malaysia, in the current quarter.

The orders were bagged by L&T Construction’s Power Transmission & Distribution business, the company said in a press statement.

In Saudi Arabia, an order for turnkey construction of a 380kV Substation with associated overhead transmission lines was awarded.

The Kuwait win comprised a contract to build five substations for an upcoming residential city.

The statement said additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in Qatar but didn’t elaborate.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the awards as ‘large,’ in the INR 25,000 million to INR 50,000 million range. ($300 million-$600 million)

