RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Islamic investment firm Arbah Capital has acquired the Philadelphia-based medical complex Constitution Health Plaza, valued at $87 million.

The US complex is to be added to the company’s medical real estate portfolio, CNBC Arabia reported.

In December 2020, Arbah Capital also acquired the $59 million Commonwealth Medical Centre in the US.

The company now has four investments valued at nearly $220 million in the health sector.

Founded in 2008, Arbah Capital is the first Islamic investment firm in Saudi Arabia that invests in private equity, venture capital and real estate.