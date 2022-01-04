PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Islamic investment firm Arbah Capital has acquired the Philadelphia-based medical complex Constitution Health Plaza, valued at $87 million.
The US complex is to be added to the company’s medical real estate portfolio, CNBC Arabia reported.
In December 2020, Arbah Capital also acquired the $59 million Commonwealth Medical Centre in the US.
The company now has four investments valued at nearly $220 million in the health sector.
Founded in 2008, Arbah Capital is the first Islamic investment firm in Saudi Arabia that invests in private equity, venture capital and real estate.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.