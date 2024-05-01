Egypt - Ahmed Badreldin, the Non-Executive Chairperson of Cleopatra Hospitals Group and Managing Partner of RMBV, has revealed that the platform is actively exploring new acquisition opportunities in the Egyptian market this year. These anticipated deals will be announced at the appropriate time, taking into account Egypt’s robust and attractive investment climate.

In an interview with Daily News Egypt, Badreldin emphasized that Egypt stands out as a prime investment destination for the RMBV investment platform. It is considered the most investment-friendly country in Africa, offering compelling prospects for foreign investors.

Several factors contribute to Egypt’s appeal:

Economic Strength: Egypt boasts the status of being the second-largest economy in Africa. Strategic Geographical Location: Its position provides a gateway to both regional and international markets. Stable Governance Framework: A stable governmental structure enhances investor confidence.

Badreldin believes that Egypt’s commitment to economic reforms and infrastructure development has not only brought stability but also revitalized the economy. Notably, significant investments in sectors such as energy, real estate, infrastructure, and transportation are pivotal for further economic expansion.

Egypt’s business-friendly environment encourages foreign direct investment, positioning it as a key player in the African Free Trade Area. Companies seeking to capitalize on the continent’s economic potential view Egypt as an essential gateway.

The RMBV platform manages the RCare Fund, which holds approximately 29% of Cleopatra Hospitals Group’s shares listed on the Egyptian Exchange. This fund, owned by various investors and overseen by the RMBV platform, has a distinct focus on investing in Egypt’s healthcare sector.

Previously, RMBV’s RCare Fund acquired “Care Healthcare,” which owns about 29% of Cleopatra Hospital’s shares. The fund’s capital was raised from a group of investors, including the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

