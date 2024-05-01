UAE – Constructor Capital, a venture capital (VC) fund investing in technology startups, has made a debut in the UAE with a new regional office.

Constructor Capital's latest move signals a deeper foray into quantum technology within the UAE's tech ecosystem, according to a press release.

With a focus on early-stage startups across Deep Tech, B2B SaaS, and EdTech verticals, Constructor Capital prioritises investments in MENA, Asia, and the EU.

Notably, the fund has already made pioneering investments in quantum computing, including a significant stake in QuEra, projected to become a $10 billion company in up to seven years.

Constructor Capital is affiliated with Constructor Group, a science, education, and technology ecosystem with main offices located in Singapore, Switzerland, and Germany.

Matthias Winter, Managing Partner of Constructor Capital, said: “We are incredibly excited to open our office here in Abu Dhabi. The Gulf region is fast growing, has a young population and provides an amazing ecosystem for tech companies and funds like ours.”

“This why we decided to double down here and invest significant time and resources in the region,” Winter added.

