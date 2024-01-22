Cairo – Octane, an Egypt-based fleet management and digital fuel payments startup, has achieved EGP 1 billion worth of fuel sales in 2023, which marked the first year since operating.

The company witnessed more than 800,000 transactions and fueled 75,000 vehicles from over 500 clients in various sectors last year, according to a press release.

Co-Founder and CEO of Octane, Amr Gamal, said: “Octane team is on a mission to reshape the fleet payment industry in Egypt and the Middle East.”

Gamal highlighted that the sales recorded in one year is a “proof that Octane has successfully solved this problem via its seamless and AI-powered fraud control and structured solution which has helped 500+ customers save 35% from their annual fuel expenditure.”

The startup offers secured digital monitoring process to track the fuelling operations with the best prices for services, lubes, spare parts, and tires, in addition to a wide range of products for vehicles.

Co-Founder and CCO of Octane, Ziad El-Adawy, said: “Our comprehensive system which controls fuel expenses and facilitates digital payments for daily fleet operations also provides fleet performance analytics through live monitoring, in addition to our focus on delivering top-notch customer service and the efforts of our dedicated team, were the main reasons behind this great achievement.”

The company’s services are available at 2,400 gas stations owned by seven local and international fuel providers across Egypt, all the way from Safaga and Downtown to Western Desert, Eastern Desert, and East Owainat.

The client portfolio of Octane comprises public and private sectors with over 75,000 vehicles under its management, such as the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the listed Elsewedy Electric Company, Mwasalat Misr, and Super Jet. This is in addition to B.TECH, Travco, El Araby Group, GO Bus, Abou Ghaly Motors, and Coventry University, besides Danone, Wadi Food, Lactel, and Family Corporation.

