UAE – UAE-based e-commerce startup WEE has raised a pre-Series A round valued at $10 million from SIG Investment, according to a press release.

The latest investment propels WEE's valuation to $40 million, which will help the platform enhance its logistics capabilities, expedite its growth, and expand its team.

Established in 2021 by Anastasia Kim, Oleg Dashkevich, and Sergey Kolikov, WEE is an online marketplace that offers fast delivery services. It enables consumers in Dubai with the convenience of ordering goods.

Anastasia Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of WEE, commented: “The investment is set to enhance WEE's standing in the e-commerce sector within the UAE, enabling us to upgrade our logistics capabilities, expedite widespread growth, and fortify our team.”

“Our primary focus will revolve around advancing the fashion category with innovation in the UAE service of partial purchase and fitting as well as highlighting live streamings. We will also introduce new services to the super app ecosystem,” Kim added.

Having previously secured $6.5 million for expansion in the UAE, WEE plans to attract further investments to scale operations within the UAE and extend its footprint into the GCC region.

Meanwhile, WEE is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) in the MENA region in line with its commitment to long-term sustainability and growth.

Sami Al Mohammad, Group CEO of SIG Investments, commented: “WEE has entered the UAE market recently, but has already been able to win over the audience and offer a unique fast delivery service in the selected time slots.”

