Riyadh: Almarai Company posted 5.62% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 731.19 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus SAR 692.22 million.

The company's revenues increased by 5.65% YoY to SAR 5.76 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 5.45 billion, according to the financial results.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.74 as of 31 March 2025, up from SAR 0.70 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 69.75% from SAR 430.72 million in Q4-24, while the revenues climbed by 11.82% from SAR 5.15 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

