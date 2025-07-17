Riyadh – The board of Yanbu Cement Company has approved cash dividends valued at SAR 78.75 million, representing 5% of the company’s SAR 1.57 billion capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The Tadawul-listed company will distribute a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for 157.50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends are set as 7 and 28 August 2025, respectively.

It is worth noting that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Yanbu Cement reported 48.70% lower net profit at SAR 29.91 million, compared to SAR 58.31 million in Q1-24.

