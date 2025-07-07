Nine Saudi-listed cement companies are projected to post a combined net profit of 566.2 million Saudi riyals ($150.97 million), an increase of 14.1 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, according to an AlJazira Capital report.



However, profit is expected to fall 7.8 percent quarter on quarter, impacted by the summer construction slowdown, in addition to the Hajj and Eid Al-Adha seasons.



The companies under coverage are Yamamah Cement, Saudi Cement, Southern Cement, Qassim Cement, Arabian Cement, Yanbu Cement, City Cement, Eastern Cement and Riyadh Cement.

These companies recorded local sales of 8.6 metric tonnes in the first two months of the second quarter of 2025, growing by 27.7 percent year-on-year, supported by improved construction activities.

