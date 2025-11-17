Arab Finance: Arab Aluminum Company (AAC) incurred a net loss after tax of EGP 6.600 million for the first nine months of 2025, versus net profits of EGP 17.953 million in the same period last year, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

Revenues rose to EGP 443.064 million in the January-September period of 2025 from EGP 351.658 million in the same period a year earlier.

ACC is an Egypt-based company that specializes in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications.

