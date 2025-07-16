Doha: Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) reported a 4.5-percent decline in net profits in the first half of 2025, reaching QR 460.434 million, compared to QR 481.923 million in the same period of 2024.

The company's financial statements, published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website on Tuesday, showed a decline in earnings per share to QR 0.46 for the period ending June 30, 2025, compared to earnings per share of QR 0.48 for the same period of 2024.

CEO and Managing Director of Woqod Saad Rashid Al Muhannadi said that the Board of Directors has decided to distribute interim cash dividends of QR 0.40 per share.

The dividends will be payable to shareholders on the 7th business day from the date of issuing the decision, i.e. at the close of trading on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Edaa will manage the distribution of interim cash dividends.

