Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade's public offering has been covered approximately 33.7 times, as per a disclosure by the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The total number of buy orders registered in the special transactions market reached about 611.654 million shares.

The deadline for registering buy and sell orders ended today, July 16th, 2025.

On July 14th, the EGX announced that the private placement of Bonyan's shares had been oversubscribed by 6.88 times.

In his first exclusive interview following the initial public offering (IPO) subscription launch, Shamel Aboul Fadl, Executive Chairman of Bonyan, told Arab Finance that trading on Bonyan’s stock is expected to begin before the end of July.

