Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz) has reported a 41% rise in annual profit, supported by higher revenues and growth in assets under management.

Total revenue for 2025 rose to 28.59 million Kuwaiti dinars ($93.1 million) from KD 20.31 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to KD10.82 million from KD 4.46 million in 2024. Earnings per share stood at 22 fils for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The board recommended a cash dividend of 8 fils per share, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

Chairman Diraar Yusuf Alghanim said 2025 was marked by shifting global investment dynamics, with Kuwait’s All Share Index rising 21%, supported by strong corporate earnings, particularly in the banking sector, policy reforms and increased foreign investor interest.

Oil price pressures and geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment, while GCC economies posted moderate growth driven by non-oil sector expansion, credit growth and infrastructure spending.

The MSCI GCC Countries Domestic Index gained 5.5% in 2025, while global GDP grew 3.1%, he added.

On the solid results, CEO Ali H. Khalil said: "Markaz’s Asset Management fees for 2025 were KD9.33 million as compared to KD8.73 million for the previous year, an increase of 7%. Investment Banking and Advisory fees for 2025 were KD 1.1 million, nearly the same as for 2024."

"We prioritize enhancing the clients’ experience to reinforce our market leadership," he stated.

During the year, Markaz managed equity products that have provided investors with positive return performance across various deployment strategies. These include momentum-driven, actively managed equity funds alongside specialist Sharia-compliant products, he added.

The Kuwaiti group launched and managed equity and Sharia-compliant products delivering positive returns, and completed several exits from industrial real estate investments in the US and Europe.

The company also raised KD 35 million in the first tranche of a KD 50 million senior unsecured bond programme.

Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, the Managing Director (Wealth Management and Business Development) said: "Markaz Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 8 % to reach KD1.52 billion as of December 31, 2025. Markaz's responsive business strategy, coupled with a steadfast focus on client objectives, positions the firm to actively capture emerging opportunities across both asset management and investment banking."

"We continue to broaden product offerings, giving investors access to global investment opportunities across public and private asset classes," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

