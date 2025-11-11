Riyadh - Flynas company shifted to net losses valued at SAR 594.43 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against net profits of SAR 492.62 million in 9M-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues grew by 2.91% to SAR 6.06 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 5.89 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The loss per share reached SAR 3.69 at the end of September 2025, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 3.21 in 9M-24.

Financial Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits jumped by 14.91% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 120.21 million from SAR 104.61 million.

Flynas generated revenues amounting to SAR 2.09 billion in July-September 2025, up 6.20% YoY from SAR 1.96 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the company turned profitable when compared to net losses of SAR 862.50 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues fell by 2.49% compared to SAR 2.14 billion.

Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of Flynas, said: “The third quarter marked a return to growth, with the resumption of capacity expansion and stronger operational momentum.”

“During the 9M 2025, we expanded our network with the addition of 19 new routes, 9 destinations, and 7 countries, further strengthening our international connectivity and enhancing both network efficiency and customer appeal,” Almohanna highlighted.

He mentioned: “By the end of the period, we marked a key milestone with the delivery of our 60th aircraft, representing 50% completion of our 2016 Airbus order book.”

