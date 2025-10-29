Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, reported a 16-year high consolidated revenue of KD1.7 billion ($5.4 billion) for the first nine months of the year, an increase of 15% YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA reached KD552 million ($1.8 billion), up 9% YoY, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 33%. Net income soared 31% YoY to KD178 million ($581 million), while earnings per share (EPS) stood at 41 fils ($0.13).

The group now serves 51.3 million active customers, a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company's board has declared second interim cash dividend of 25 fils for year-to-date profits as of September 30, 2025.

“As part of the group’s commitment to the highest standards of transparency and financial compliance, the Board of Directors continues to review global accounting regulatory frameworks and is currently considering the possibility of implementing International Accounting Standard IAS 29 before the end of the current year," said a statement.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the adoption of this standard is not expected to have a material impact on total shareholders’ equity, and that the impact on the financial results of the current year, 2025, is expected to be positive. This will be confirmed following the completion of the requirements and implementation of the accounting standard and retaining the option of presenting this matter to the General Assembly for approval, it said.

"Due to the robust results of the first nine months of 2025, that saw earnings per share reach an exceptional 41 fils, the Board of Directors has declared a second interim cash dividend of 25 fils per share for profits achieved for period ending September 30, 2025. Registered shareholders will receive payments on November 19. This second interim dividend comes in addition to the earlier interim dividend of 10 fils per share for the first half of 2025. With these two distributions, Zain Group has fulfilled its obligations related to the dividend distribution policy," it said.

In Q3 2025, Zain Group generated consolidated revenue of KD582 million ($1.9 billion), an increase of 16% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter reached KD196 million ($641 million), up 9% YoY, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 34%. Net income for the three-month period amounted to KD57 million ($187 million), up 5% YoY, with earnings per share (EPS) of 13 fils (USD 0.04)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zain Group, Osamah Al Furaih, said: "Our operations have shown great resilience to grow market share despite many competitive and socio-economic challenges they face. The board is focused on supporting management execute key business strategies and ESG practices on the back of vast investments in technologies, digital infrastructure, new business verticals as well as in Sustainability related and customer experience initiatives. This collaborative effort has positioned Zain as the digital service operator of choice for consumers, enterprises, and government.”

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, commented: “Diligent implementation of the 4WARD strategy and AI initiatives is accelerating rollout of digital services, operational efficiencies and revenue growth across all aspects of the business. Our collaborative efforts have seen most of our operations all report robust year-on-year growth in their key financial metrics, as have our strategic business verticals, namely ZainTECH, Zain Omantel International (ZOI) and in our Fintech and Digital Services entities. These comprehensive efforts have resulted in Zain recording 16-year revenue highs for both the 3M and 9M periods.”

“Our recent ranking in Forbes “World’s Best Employers” list, whereby Zain ranked first in the regional Telecom sector, as well first in Kuwait and among top three employers in the Middle East, reflects how serious we are in taking responsible business action by building a thriving, inclusive and diverse workplace, creating the workplace and world we all want. Beyond providing life-enriching digital services and embedding sustainability and meaningful connectivity in every aspect of our business, Zain is committed to fostering an ecosystem that drives systemic change across our footprint.” -TradeArabia News Service