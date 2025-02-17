Egypt - Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation Company witnessed 294.57% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, according to the financial results.

The EGX-listed firm recorded net profits valued at EGP 92.568 million in H1 FY2024/25, compared to EGP 23.460 million a year earlier.

Operating revenues hiked YoY to EGP 150.355 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 71.542 million, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 16.50 from EGP 4.19.

Wadi Kom Ombo is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the real estate development sector. It is involved in land reclamation, real estate development, and general contracting services, such as selling and purchasing land for building and agriculture. It operates it for its account and third parties.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).