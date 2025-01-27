Cairo – The board members of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company approved the estimated budget for the financial year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a bourse filing.

The company plans to record operating revenues valued at EGP 8.11 billion in FY24/25, while the net profits are expected to hit EGP 6.99 billion.

Alexandria Container seeks to inject EGP 778.18 million into projects to enhance and develop the performance of its operational engineering and administrative sectors.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY24/25, the EGX-listed firm’s net profits after tax surged by 88% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.84 billion from EGP 979.97 million.

