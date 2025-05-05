Riyadh – Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company posted net profits worth SAR 209.34 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual growth of 36.29% from SAR 153.59 million.

Revenues hiked by 7.75% to SAR 932.01 million in Q1-25 from SAR 864.92 million in Q1-24, the financial results showed.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.19 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.14 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits shrank by 40.76% from SAR 353.38 million in Q4-24, while the revenues dropped by 8.06% from SAR 1.01 billion.

In 2024, Dar Al Arkan’s net profits jumped by 32.10% YoY to SAR 806.84 million from SAR 610.76 million.

Source: Mubasher

