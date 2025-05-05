Riyadh – Mouwasat Medical Services Company logged net profits valued at SAR 197.05 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 14.84% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 171.58 million.

The revenues witnessed an annual growth of 5.75% to SAR 764.35 million as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 722.78 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.99 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.86 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 17.74% from SAR 167.36 million in Q4-24, while the revenues grew by 1.16% from SAR 755.55 million.

In 2024, the company posted lower profits at SAR 645.76 million, versus SAR 657.69 million in 2023.

