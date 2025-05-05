Riyadh – SHL Finance Company achieved net profits valued at SAR 14.08 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, higher by 205.288% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 4.61 million.

The company’s assets grew by 1.88% to SAR 4.51 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 4.24 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

SHL Finance reported investments amounting to SAR 893,000 in the first three months (3M) of 2025.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.14 as of 31 March 2025, versus SAR 0.04 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 11.43% from SAR 12.64 million in Q4-24.

In 2024, the Saudi group recorded 1,040% YoY higher net profits at SAR 26.52 million, compared to SAR 2.32 million.

