Abu Dhabi – Alpha Dhabi Holding generated AED 2.09 billion in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to AED 4.59 billion

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to AED 0.04 in Q1-25 from AED 0.33 in Q1-24, according to the consolidated financial results.

The group posted revenues amounting to AED 17.42 billion as of 31 March 2025, higher by 23% than AED 14.19 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2024.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaith, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Alpha Dhabi began 2025 on a strong footing, building on a year of transformation and guided by a clear strategy for delivering future growth.”

Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, commented: “By focusing on opportunities created by growing economies and populations, technological disruption and sustainable business models, we have built a balanced portfolio of exceptional assets.”

As of 31 December 2024, the company’s net profits after tax increased to AED 13.51 billion from AED 13.28 billion in 2023.

