Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Aviation Company logged net profits valued at AED 215.32 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to AED 26.81 million in Q1-24.

Revenue from contracts with customers hiked to AED 1.97 billion in Q1-25 from AED 1.58 billion in Q1-24, according to the consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to 0.15 as of 31 March 2025 from AED 0.04 a year earlier.

Last March, the ADX-listed company joined forces with Archer Aviation to deploy the first fleet of its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft globally.

