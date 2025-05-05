Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) posted a 35.49% year-on-year (YoY) downtick in net profits after tax during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per a statement on May 4th.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 7.778 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 12.057 billion in the same period of last FY.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew by 20.31% to EGP 16.893 billion from EGP 14.041 billion.

Abu Qir Fertilizers is an Egypt-based company engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. The company focuses on the production, distribution, and export of fertilizers, chemicals, and related products.

