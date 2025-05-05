Riyadh – Eastern Province Cement Company registered 21.51% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 62 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 79 million

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.72 as of 31 March 2025, down from SAR 0.92 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the revenues fell by 2.28% to SAR 299 million in Q1-25 from SAR 306 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits dropped by 20.51% from SAR 78 million in Q4-24, while the revenues shrank by 13.58% from SAR 346 million.

As of 31 December 2024, the Saudi company logged net profits worth SAR 248 million, an annual surge of 26.53% from SAR 196 million.

