AMMAN — New registered companies increased by 13 per cent during the first-third of this year, compared with the same period in 2024.

A total of 2,372 new companies were registered, compared with 2,091 during the January-April period last year.

According to data issued on Sunday by the Companies Control Department (CCD), the total registered capital during the same period amounted to over JD66 million.

Recording the highest number, a total of 1,723 limited liability companies (LLCs) were registered, constituting 72.6 per cent of the overall figure, with capital exceeding JD36 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also recorded a 49 per cent drop in the number of company dissolutions and deregistration during the first third of the year, compared with 2024.

A total of 376 companies were de-registered or dissolved, compared with 741 during the same period last year.

The CCD figures revealed capital increases surged by 518 per cent, against the same period in 2024, reaching around JD590 million, compared with around JD145 million last year.

In this context, 624 companies increased their capital by about JD617 million, while 97 others lowered their capital by about JD79 million.

