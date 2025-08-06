AMMAN — The net increase in capital among registered companies in Jordan surged by 213 per cent during the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, reaching JD784.5 million, according to the Companies Control Department (CCD).

The CCD said that the total capital increases during this period amounted to approximately JD939 million, while capital reductions stood at around JD154.5 million.

The department noted that 1,029 companies raised their capital, while 169 companies reduced theirs, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has recently noted that the number of newly registered companies in the Kingdom rose by 39 per cent during the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2019, and by 17 per cent compared with 2024.

The total number of new companies reached 4,224, with a combined capital exceeding JD287 million.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

