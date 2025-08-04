AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah said on Sunday that the number of companies registered in Jordan during the first seven months of 2025 increased by 17 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, and by 39 per cent compared with 2019.

According to statistical data from the Companies Control Department, a total of 4,224 companies were registered in the first seven months of this year, with a combined capital exceeding JD 287 million.

Qudah noted that using 2019 as a baseline underscores a sustained upward trend in company registrations, despite the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Limited liability companies (LLCs) represented the largest share of new registrations, with 3,021 companies accounting for 71.5 per cent of the total and combined capital surpassing JD 84 million. Meanwhile, private shareholding companies led in terms of capital investment, with a total exceeding JD 155 million.

The minister also highlighted a “significant” decline in company closures and dissolutions, which dropped by 39 per cent compared with the same period last year and by 78 per cent relative to 2019. A total of 651 companies closed during the reporting period, down from 1,073 in 2024 and 2,985 in 2019.

Additionally, approximately 3,000 companies regularised their status as part of ongoing efforts by the Companies Control Department to address inactive firms.

Qudah pointed to a surge in digital services, with 385,224 electronic transactions completed in the first seven months of 2025, an 81 per cent increase from 212,576 transactions during the same period last year. Electronic payments also rose by 35 per cent, reaching JD 11.1 million, up from JD 8.2 million in 2024.

The majority of newly registered companies were concentrated in sectors such as import/export, marketing services, management consulting, food services, real estate and housing, information technology, brokerage, trade, packaging, and logistics, Petra reported.

The minister emphasised that the growth in company registrations reflects Jordan’s increasing investment appeal, driven by the Investment Environment Law, streamlined business procedures, and the country’s political stability and security. He also credited the strength of the banking sector and the support provided to investors by relevant institutions.

Qudah added that these figures demonstrate the resilience of the Jordanian economy in the face of regional and global geopolitical challenges.

He also said that the Economic Modernisation Vision and its executive programme include numerous investment-oriented targets, supported by initiatives to encourage investment, simplify procedures, and accelerate processing times. Most company registration steps are now fully automated, with investors required to visit the department only to sign final documents, he added.

