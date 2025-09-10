AMMAN — The Arab Potash Company (APC) on Tuesday renewed its general agreement with Sinochem Fertiliser Macao Ltd., to market Jordanian potash in China from 2026 through the end of 2028.

The company noted that the agreement reaffirms the “strength” of the strategic partnership and reflects the solid economic relations between the two sides, according to an APC statement.

The agreement was signed by APC Chief Executive Officer Maen Nsour and Sinochem Fertiliser Macao Ltd. General Manager Chen Shengnan in the presence of APC Chairman Shehadeh Abu Hudaib and Sinochem Fertiliser CEO Wang Tielin.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sinochem will maintain its role as the exclusive agent of Jordanian potash in China, a step that enhances APC’s presence in one of the world’s most important fertiliser markets and supports its efforts to supply strategic markets with high-quality products, the statement added.

“The agreement renewal represents a significant milestone in the cooperation between APC and Sinochem, with the partnership extending beyond business relations to form a strategic alliance that reinforces Jordan’s position in one of the world’s largest agricultural markets,” Abu Hudaib said.

He also added that the partnership with Sinochem reflects APC’s “esteemed” position on the international stage as one of the most trusted fertiliser exporters. It further demonstrates the company’s success in forging long-term partnerships grounded in trust and shared objectives, paving the way for greater expansion into global markets.

The APC chairman highlighted that the partnership forms a cornerstone of the company’s future strategy, contributing directly to the national economy by boosting exports and improving competitiveness, as well as playing a central role in global initiatives aimed at ensuring food security.

Nsour noted that the agreement renewal enhances the company’s position not only in the Chinese market but also in global markets, reaffirming its commitment to supporting global food security by supplying reliable, high-quality products to key markets.

Tielin expressed Sinochem’s pride in the renewed partnership with APC, noting that the agreement marks a “significant” step in enhancing trade cooperation between China and Jordan and reinforces Sinochem Group’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to the global agricultural sector.

The Chinese market is one of the world’s largest agricultural markets, supplying food for over a billion people and serving as a strategic partner in efforts to achieve global food security, according to the statement.

The long-term partnership between APC and Sinochem is one of the oldest and most significant commercial relationships in the fertiliser sector, dating back to the early 1980s.

Over the years, the partnership has seen major developments, highlighted by several agreements signed at high-level international events, including the 2014–2016 agreement in Beijing in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and another agreement for 2017–2019 signed at the Prime Ministry.

Cooperation has continued through subsequent agreements concluded on the sidelines of major international events, such as the China International Import Expo in Shanghai and the IFA Strategic Forum in Washington, reflecting the enduring strength and both regional and global significance of the APC–Sinochem partnership, the statement added.

