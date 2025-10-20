Arab Finance: The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Ismailia National Food Industries (Foodico) approved increasing the company’s issued and paid-up capital to EGP 101.832 million from EGP 72.737 million, as per a bourse filing.

The capital will be raised by issuing 4 bonus shares for every 10 owned shares.

Moreover, the EGM also approved the amendment of articles 6 and 7 of the company's Articles of Association.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Foodico generated net profits after tax of EGP 57.994 million, an 8.36% year-on-year (YoY) lower from EGP 63.290 million.

Foodico is an Egypt-based company engaged in the food industry. The company is involved in the production of vegetables, fruits, and agricultural products such as juices and beverages, in addition to manufacturing, freezing, canning, and drying vegetables, fruits, and legumes, among others.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).