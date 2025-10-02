AMMAN — The number of companies registered in Jordan has surged by 20 per cent in 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Figures from the Companies Control Department show that 5,636 companies were registered between January and September 2025, up from 4,715 during the corresponding period last year.

The total registered capital for these companies exceeded JD323 million, with limited liability companies (LLCs) continuing to dominate the market. LLCs accounted for 72.4 per cent of all registrations, with 4,078 companies and a total registered capital surpassing JD104 million.

The data also revealed a significant decline in the number of companies whose registrations were annulled or revoked. A total of 901 companies had their registrations cancelled or revoked in the first three quarters of 2025, a 33 per cent drop from the 1,343 companies affected in the same period of 2024.

The data indicated a sharp increase in capital increases for registered companies, with net capital rising by 148 per cent compared to the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2025, 1,300 companies increased their capital, while 203 companies reduced theirs, the department said.

The net increase in registered capital reached approximately JD1.16 billion, while companies that reduced their capital accounted for JD194 million.

