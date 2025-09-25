Arab Finance: Qalaa Holdings has completed its capital increase subscription, raising a total of EGP 12.03 billion across two phases, with an overall coverage ratio of 85.95%, as per a disclosure.

In the first phase, nearly 608.254 million shares were subscribed to at a value of EGP 3.041 billion, representing a coverage rate of about 21.72%.

The second phase saw 1.798 billion shares subscribed to, with a coverage rate of 64.22%, generating proceeds of EGP 8.991 billion.

In total, 2.406 billion shares were subscribed to, including 1.798 billion ordinary shares and 608.252 million preferred shares, at a total value of EGP 12.032 billion.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).