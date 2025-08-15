Over the past six years, CFAO South Africa has grown its top line six-fold, reaching R44bn as of March 2025. This remarkable growth has established CFAO as an authority in the South African mobility ecosystem.

Collaboration across all our entities, combined with a long-term perspective, has been key to our success. In a turbulent economic climate, our diverse portfolio and resilient structure have enabled us to meet and exceed our growth objectives.

Despite limited market growth opportunities due to local and global instability, CFAO South Africa is well-positioned to gain market share organically. Backed by the strength of our Group and a steadfast investment outlook, we continue to outperform competitors, driven by:



- The commitment of our 7,000+ colleagues



- Relentless operational excellence



- A customer-first mindset

Though CFAO first entered South Africa in 2017, we proudly honour the rich legacies of our subsidiaries:



- CFAO Equipment SA – Toyota Material Handling: 40 years



- CFAO Mobility SA: Over 100 years



- Subaru Southern Africa: Over 30 years



- Toyota Tsusho Africa and Africa Mobility Solutions: Over 25 years

These milestones reflect the Group’s 170+ years of experience in Africa, dating back to 1852. This legacy is part of our DNA, and our continued success depends on our agility, commitment, and proximity to field operations.

As we expand into new sectors, pharmaceutical distribution and green energy, we remain committed to building a sustainable, diversified business that adds value and creates a lasting, meaningful impact for the future children of the continent.

We are boldly building a sustainable, diversified business for the future, embracing innovation and adding value across industries.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

