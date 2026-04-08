Solar PV accounted for 100 percent of Tunisia’s new renewable capacity additions in 2025, reinforcing its position as the dominant technology in the North African country’s energy transition, according to data from IRENA’s ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ report.

In 2025, the country’s renewable energy capacity grew by 120 megawatts (MW) to 1,206 MW driven solely by solar PV, which rose to 895 MW from 775MW in 2024.

Onshore wind capacity and hydropower remained steady at 245 MW and 66 MW respectively, with no new installations during the year.

Tunisia’s renewable energy share increased from 8.2 percent of installed capacity in 2024 to 16.6 percent in 2025, reflecting the impact of new solar capacity additions.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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