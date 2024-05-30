PHOTO
Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has invited local and international developers to participate in a prequalification programme for 12 water and sewage projects to be developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.
According to SWPC, the programme will enable the developers to obtain pre-qualification approval and receive Request for Proposal (RFP) documents for these projects without the need to submit a separate qualification application for each project.
A statement issued by the off-taker said the programme will facilitate and expedite the developer pre-qualification process, give the private sector companies sufficient time to form consortia, and enhance competitiveness of the bids.
The deadline to receive the SOQs (Statement of Qualification) is Thursday, 4 July 2024.
SWPC is offering 5 Independent Water Projects (IWP) with a total capacity of 2.1 million cubic metres per day (m3/day) and 7 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) projects with a total capacity of 750,000 m3/day during the 2024 to 2026 period.
In 2024, SWPC intends to offer 3 projects:
- Riyadh East ISTP 200,000m3/day
- Hadda ISTP 100,000 m3/day
- Arana ISTP 250,000 m3/day
In 2025, the 7 projects listed below will be offered:
- Ras Al Khair 2 IWP (600,000m3/day)
- Ras Al Khair 3 IWP (400,000m3/day)
- Shuqaiq 4 IWP (400,000 m3/day)
- AbuArish ISTP 50,000 m3/day
- South Najran ISTP 50,000 m3/day
- Hafar Al-Batin ISTP 50,000 m3/day
- Al Kharj ISTP 50,000 m3/day
In 2026, SWPC intends to offer:
- Tabuk 1 IWP 400,000m3/day
- Jazan 1 IWP 300,000 m3/day
