Saudi Arabia’s 600,000 cubic metres/day (m3/day) Jubail 3A independent water plant (IWP) plant has commenced full operations after receiving the commercial operation certificate from state-run Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), ACWA Power said in a statement.

The $650 million greenfield project , also known as Jazlah Water Desalination Company, was delivered by a consortium comprising ACWA Power (40.2 percent), Gulf Investment Corporation (40 percent), and AlBawani Water & Power Company (19.8 percent).

The consortium had bid a record low tariff of $0.41/m3 to win the desalination project, which will deliver potable water to three million people in Riyadh and Qassim regions.

It achieved an efficiency record of 2.8 kWh/cubic metre of water using Arabian Gulf seawater.

The project encompasses a 45.5 MW solar PV power generation facility, which will account for 20 percent of the plant’s energy consumption .

The execution of the project involved the EPC consortium of Power China, Sepco III, Lantania, and Abengoa, while SWPC is the offtaker, the statement noted.

