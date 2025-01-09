Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC) has announced the release of two request for proposal (RFPs) for the development of Hadda and Arana independent sewage treatment plants located in Makkah city.

The RFPs have been released to developers who were prequalified through the Pre-Qualification Program whose results were announced in November last year, said a statement from SWPC.

According to SWPC, the Arana ISTP will be developed with an initial capacity of 250,000 cu m/day, expandable to 500,000 cu m/day while Hadda ISTP will have an initial capacity of 100,000 cu m/day, expandable to 250,000 cu m/day.

On completion, both these projects will enhance the wastewater treatment capacity serving Makkah city and the nearby sites.

The projects also encompass treated sewage effluent (TSE) re-use systems, comprising a transmission pipeline and storage tanks to maximize treated sewage utilization, particularly for irrigation across the kingdom.

Developing these two ISTP projects is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Water Strategy 2030 to enhance infrastructure and improve services through expanding sewage treatment capacities and promoting the utilisation of treated sewage, said SWPC in its statement.

The development will be undertaken in partnership with the private sector (PPP) under the BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) model, it stated.

This will be implemented through 25-year sewage treatment agreements from the dates of commercial operation, targeted for 2028 for both projects, it added.

