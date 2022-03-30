FIVE more schools in the country are going green with the launch of a major solar project.

A total of 2,263 solar panels will be installed in these institutions during the first phase, which was unveiled yesterday as Education Minister Dr Majid Al Nuaimi and Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Wael Al Mubarak visited the National Charter Preparatory School for Boys.Dr Al Nuaimi said the next leg of the project would see solar panels installed at 20 more schools across the country.

He stressed the ministry’s interest in renewable energy projects, explaining how topics related to the sector have been included in the school curriculum. Dr Al Nuaimi also noted that new educational buildings will be constructed using environmentally friendly materials.

The total electricity produced by the 2,263 panels is three megawatts. During the visit, the two ministers were walked through the implementation of the first phase as well as a number of other projects that were launched during this phase.

Mr Al Mubarak affirmed the EWA’s full support for pioneering projects utilising renewable energy.The GDN has previously reported that Bahrain produced 237MW of green energy in 2021.

This included a solar power plant producing 100MW, government buildings with 50MW and single entities like Bahrain University and the new exhibition centre in Sakhir, each producing 15MW.

The others include Electricity and Water Authority (5MW), Bahrain Mall (6.2MW), Awali Project (5MW), Seef Mall (5MW), Edama-Sitra Mall (3MW), St Christopher’s School (1.25MW), Bahrain International Circuit (3.5MW), King Hamad University Hospital (4MW), Tatweer Petroleum Company (4MW), Al Eman Schools (4MW), King Abdulla Medical City (6MW), General Sports Authority (8MW), Shaikha Mousa School (1MW), Alba (5MW) and Dragon City (10MW). As reported last year, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, announced a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

Other targets include quadrupling mangroves, reducing emissions by 35pc by 2035, doubling plantations, and tripling renewable energy targets. naman@gdn.com.bh

