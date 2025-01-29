The Mena region is projected to attract over $1 trillion in renewable energy investments by 2030, creating new industries, jobs, and opportunities for collaboration, said Mark Thomas, the Group CEO of Bapco Energies.

He was delivering a keynote at the third edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East, which opened in Bahrain, yesterday (January 28), addressing Mena region’s role in advancing global climate change initiatives and strengthening energy resilience.

His address emphasised the region’s potential to lead in sustainable energy solutions while balancing the challenges of the energy transition.

"Partnerships between nations, industries, and institutions are the backbone of global climate action,” he stated at the event held under the patronage of Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina at the Crowne Plaza, Manama.

The two-day forum has drawn more than 400 regional and international decision-makers, business leaders, and sustainability experts who will be discussing key strategies for aligning business models with climate action, scaling climate finance as well as advancing policy and regulatory frameworks, fostering innovation and accelerating technological progress, reported BNA.

In his opening address, Dr Bin Daina said the launch of the third edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East builds on its local, regional and international successes.

Bahrain remains commited to supporting initiatives and programmes that enhance national partnerships across various sectors and promote international cooperation with organisations and institutions in diverse areas of sustainable development, he stated.

The minister emphasised the importance of collaboration, investment and decisive action to accelerate the energy transition and achieve decarbonisation goals in the Middle East and North Africa region.

He also highlighted the need to continue efforts to enhance co-operation, coordination, and knowledge exchange among participating countries and organisations to address climate change, adapt to its impacts, and mitigate its causes, while reaffirming Bahrain's commitment to international climate, environmental, and sustainable development agreements.

He wished the forum success in achieving its goals and delivering impactful recommendations.

The opening day featured interactive discussions with more than 50 prominent speakers from the Mena region along with Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil and other regions taking part.

The discussions covered critical topics essential to achieving regional net-zero ambitions, said the BNA report.

On the second day, the forum will host a series of specialised workshops led by global consultants and regional firms specialising in environmental, social, and governance advisory and sustainability.

These sessions aim to equip participants with the tools and expertise needed to develop effective sustainability strategies, enhance climate-related financial disclosures, and advance decarbonisation initiatives, it added.

