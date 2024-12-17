Bahrain has set an ambitious target of 20 per cent reliance on solar power by 2035, a top minister has said.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan, in a written reply read out during yesterday’s Shura Council session, reiterated the country’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing energy sustainability as part of its national energy strategy.

The minister, who is politically responsible for the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), highlighted efforts to promote solar energy across various sectors.

“Solar energy systems are being installed in government buildings, schools, mosques and offices,” he said.

“The government is equally focused on empowering individuals and private enterprises to contribute to the renewable energy push.

“We are encouraging people to install solar panels on their homes, buildings and businesses and we have shortened the period to give permissions for installation. This is not solely a government-led effort, it’s a collaborative national endeavour,” he added.

One of the key incentives introduced to encourage wider adoption was a financial reward for surplus electricity generated by private solar systems.

Mr Humaidan said the solar energy strategy is part of Bahrain’s broader commitment to diversifying its energy sources and achieving carbon neutrality.

He emphasised that Bahrain’s renewable energy plans were not just about meeting targets. “We are investing in our environment and our people. This is about securing a cleaner, greener Bahrain for generations to come,” he said.

Oil and Environment Minister Dr Mohammed Bin Daina also emphasised, in another reply read out yesterday, that the country’s energy strategy balances environmental protection with operational practicality.

“Operational factors, including cost, availability and practicality, are always taken into account in line with our goals to protect the environment,” said the minister, who is also politically responsible for the Supreme Council for the Environment.

“The new strategy reflects Bahrain’s growing focus on sustainable development and its alignment with global efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

“It also signals a move away from traditional reliance on fossil fuels, with an emphasis on diversifying energy sources and integrating renewable technologies.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).